UW Cinematheque’s summer schedule is one casualty of major pipe leak

A burst chilling pipe on the UW-Madison campus means events like UW Cinematheque’s summer schedule are nixed. Students and staff are going online, and generators are popping up on campus.

Source: Isthmus.com







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