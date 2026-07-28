WRN Daily: Wisconsin Officials Warn Families About Back-to-School Online Shopping Scams

As Wisconsin families begin shopping for the upcoming school year, state consumer protection officials are warning shoppers to watch out for online scams disguised as major back-to-school deals. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says scammers are increasingly using social media advertisements and fake retail websites to target consumers searching for […] Source: WRN.com







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