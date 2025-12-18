US Justice Department sues 3 states, District of Columbia for voter data
The U.S. Justice Department has sued three states and the District of Columbia for not turning over requested voter information to the Trump administration. The Justice Department has now filed 22 lawsuits seeking voter information as part of its effort…
Knickelbein, Rick Age 58 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2025 at 6:47 PM
A Funeral service for Rick Knickelbein, age 58, of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. at New Life Assembly of God Church in Reedsburg, Wisconsin with Pastor Clark Peterson officiating. […]
Mile Bluff Welcomes Two Certified Nurse Midwives to OB Team
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2025 at 6:01 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is proud to welcome two certified nurse midwives, Lyn Wedyke and Paige Woggon, to its growing obstetrics team. Both bring unique experience, deep compassion, and a shared commitment to providing high-quality care for women […]
Juneau County Jail Roster 12-18-25
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2025 at 3:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former Wisconsin U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde won’t run for governor (UNDATED) Eric Hovde won’t be running for Wisconsin governor. The former U.S. Senate candidate made the announcement on a video posted to X on Wednesday, saying. […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2025 at 12:08 PM
The Packers listed 18 players on their injury report on Wednesday as they try to figure out who they’ll have for Saturday night’s NFC North showdown at Chicago – Coach Matt LaFleur is spending plenty of time discussing the pitfalls […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 18, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Menards’ “11% Rebate Program” at center of multi-state settlement`(UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Justice has settled a multi-state lawsuit against Menards. Attorney General Josh Kaul says part of the suit revolves around the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 18, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Marquette dropped their Big East Conference opener last night to Georgetown – The Green Bay Phoenix squeaked by U-C Santa Barbara and after the game, coach Doug Gottlieb announced that he is stepping away from his National Radio Show – […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/16
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 6:02 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 72 Richland Center 26 Brookwood 50 Necedah 23 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 15points for Brookwood) Bangor 52 New Lisbon 20 Hillsboro 55 Cashton 52 Royall 64 Wonewoc-Center 24 Weyauwega-Freemont 59 Nekoosa 28 Kewaskum 51 Ripon 34 […]
Mauston Clobbers Richland Center Behind Big Game From Ella Franek
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 6:01 PM
Tuesday the cold weather left the area and with the warmer temperatures came a hot night of shooting for senior forward Ella Franek as she scored a career high 25 points leading all scorers in a 72-26 non-conference win over the visiting Richland […]
