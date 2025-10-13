Under Trump, the FBI has used the term nihilistic violent extremism to describe criminals who seek to sow indiscriminate chaos. Some extremists defy narrow ideological labels.
What is nihilistic violent extremism?
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2025 at 6:45 PM
Football Cashton 36 Hillsboro 0 Brookwood 13 Ithaca 12 Bangor 59 New Lisbon 12 Royall 42 Necedah 6 Berlin 56 Adams-Friendship 16 Waupun 62 Mauston 8 Nekoosa 38 Wisconsin Dells 35 Ripon 41 Wautoma 14 Onalaska 41 Tomah 0 Reedsburg 37 Sparta 31 (OT) […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-13-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2025 at 2:12 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two fatal crashes just blocks away Saturday on Milwaukee’s north side (MILWAUKEE) Two people were killed in separate weekend crashes just blocks away on Milwaukee’s north side. Police said a 25-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 13, 2025 at 11:07 AM
The Packers held off the Bengals 27-18 for their third win of the season – Josh Jacobs has his best performance of the season and he did it while under the weather.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 13, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Packers held off the Bengals 27-18 for their third win of the season – The football Badgers dropped their fourth straight, shutout by Iowa 37-0 on Saturday night – The Brewers and Dodgers are getting ready for game one of the NLCS […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 13, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Attorney says family acknowledges fatal shooting by off-duty police officer justified (MILWAUKEE) The family of a 26-year-old man shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer acknowledges the shooting was justified. At a Friday press conference, […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 10, 2025 at 6:15 PM
The Packers face the Bengals on Sunday at Lambeau Field – The Badgers look to get into the Big Ten win column – It’s winner take all between the Brewers and Cubs at Am Fam Field tomorrow night
Local prep scores from Thursday 10/9
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2025 at 5:02 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Hillsboro 0 Royall 3 Cashton 1 Cashton 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Wonewoc-Center 3 Hillsboro 2 Brookwood 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 New Lisbon 0 Bangor 3 New Lisbon 0 Bangor 3 Necedah 0 Mauston 3 Westfield 0 (Kira Clemens 11aces and […]
Royall Wins Pair to Remain in 1st Place in Scenic Bluffs Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2025 at 4:59 PM
The Royall Panthers volleyball team still controls its own destiny for an outright Scenic Bluffs Conference championship after winning two games Thursday night. Royall swept Hillsboro 3-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-16, and 25-10. Royall then […]
