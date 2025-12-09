Trump's attacks on Minnesota's Somali community cast a spotlight on fraud cases
President Donald Trump has linked his administration’s immigration crackdown on Minnesota’s Somali community to fraud cases involving government programs. Trump recently called Minnesota Somalis “garbage” and expressed he didn’t want them in the U.S. This comes as Republicans criticize Gov.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 9, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs Bradyn’s Law creating criminal penalties for sextortion (WESTON) Surrounded by family, community members and lawmakers, Governor Tony Evers on Monday signed legislation creating criminal penalties for those who extort intimate […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2025 at 11:37 AM
Keisean Nixon’s interception of Caleb Williams in the final minute on Sunday was the first pick by a Packers cornerback this season – Rivalry’s are better when teams have something to play for. Sunday’s Packers/Bears […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 9, 2025 at 11:34 AM
Week 14 of the NFL season came to a close with the Chargers knocking off the Eagles in overtime – The Packers resume workouts on Wednesday, getting ready for Sunday’s game at Denver – Baseball America has named the Milwaukee […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 8, 2025 at 9:39 PM
The Packers quickly turn their attention to the Denver Broncos in Denver on Sunday – River Falls heads to the NCAA Div-3 football quarterfinals on Saturday – Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is the Big Ten’s Player of the Week […]
-
Health Care Power of Attorney Informational Coming up December 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2025 at 4:20 PM
If you’re 18 or older, make sure you have your Health Care Power of Attorney in place — and Mile Bluff can help! Next week, Mile Bluff’s medical social workers will be at Delton Family Medical Center on Monday, December 15, from […]
-
MBMC Health Fair on December 18th
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2025 at 4:19 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, December 18. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and […]
-
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 8, 2025 at 4:06 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 68 Wisconsin Dells 36 (Jase Navis 23points to lead Mauston) Mount Horeb 68 Reedsburg 35 West Salem 71 Tomah 57 (Tomah’s Quinn Gerke goes over 1,000point milestone) Berlin 69 Nekoosa 59 Ripon 76 Wautoma 50 […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Police officer and driver shot, injured in gunfire exchange during traffic stop (SUPERIOR) A police officer was shot and injured during a traffic stop in Superior early Sunday morning. The driver got out of the stopped vehicle, firing at and […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 8, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Evers vetoes bill prohibiting Badger Care for undocumented immigrants (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers deployed his veto pen on Friday. The Democratic governor vetoed nine bills including Republican authored legislation that would have prevented […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.