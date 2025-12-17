Trump will witness the dignified transfer of 2 National Guardsmen and an interpreter killed in Syria
President Donald Trump is traveling to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for the dignified transfer of two Iowa National Guard members and a U.S. civilian who were killed in an attack in Syria. The ritual Wednesday honors the fallen…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/16
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 6:02 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 72 Richland Center 26 Brookwood 50 Necedah 23 (Ruby Muehlenkamp 15points for Brookwood) Bangor 52 New Lisbon 20 Hillsboro 55 Cashton 52 Royall 64 Wonewoc-Center 24 Weyauwega-Freemont 59 Nekoosa 28 Kewaskum 51 Ripon 34 […]
-
Mauston Clobbers Richland Center Behind Big Game From Ella Franek
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 6:01 PM
Tuesday the cold weather left the area and with the warmer temperatures came a hot night of shooting for senior forward Ella Franek as she scored a career high 25 points leading all scorers in a 72-26 non-conference win over the visiting Richland […]
-
Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Payments are Once Again Supporting Wisconsin Residents
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 5:55 PM
Today, Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld announced that the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) has begun making payments, and that benefits are once again available for eligible Wisconsin residents […]
-
Byington, Janice Jane “Chub” Age 85 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on December 17, 2025 at 4:09 PM
Janice Jane “Chub” Byington, age 85 of Wonewoc, WI passed away December 14, 2025 after a brief illness at Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Mauston, WI. She was born July 8, 1940 in Summit Township to Leonard Geier and Anna […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Judge colleague of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan testifies at Dugan’s federal trial (MILWAUKEE) Day two in the federal trial of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Tuesday included testimony from one of Dugan’s county judge […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 17, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Case to proceed against two defendants in 2020 false electors scheme (MADISON) The criminal case against two of three men charged in Wisconsin’s 2020 false electors’ scheme will proceed. The charges stem from a meeting at the Capitol on […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2025 at 12:02 PM
Green Bay Packers RB Marshawn Lloyd has run into more tough injury luck and will likely not see his return to the team this season – Who picks up the slack for the injured Micah Parsons?
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Green Bay Packers returned to the practice field on Tuesday as they start preparing for Saturday night’s game at Chicago – More tough luck injury news for Packers RB Marshawn Lloyd and it likely means his return won’t happen […]
-
Local Girls Basketball Scores from Monday 12/15
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2025 at 3:53 PM
Onalaska 55 Hillsboro 23 Mount Horeb 57 Reedsburg 31 Almond-Bancroft 54 Adams-Friendship 51 Pardeeville 63 Berlin 25 Princeton/Green Lake 60 Wautoma 19
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.