Trump Jr. casts Wisconsin Supreme Court race as key to advancing Trump's agenda
Donald Trump Jr. told Republicans at a rally before early voting begins in Wisconsin’s high-stakes Supreme Court race that a win is imperative to maintain GOP momentum ahead of the 2026 midterms and the next presidential election. President Donald Trump’s…
Royall Cant Overcome Early Deficit Falls one Game Shy of State
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2025 at 5:24 PM
The Royall Panthers boys basketball team had their season come to an end to Cochrane Fountain City 53-41 Saturday in La Crosse. Royall dug themselves and early hole and could never full recover from it. C-FC scored the first 12 points of […]
Nicholson, Daniel H. Age 80 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Daniel H. Nicholson, age 80 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2025, at the Serenity House in Tomah, Wisconsin. Danny was the son of Walter and Rowena (Wagner) Nicholson and was born on July 2, 1944, in Pontiac, Illinois. His […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
9/11 mobile exhibit coming to southeast Wisconsin (SOUTH MILWAUKEE) An exhibit detailing the attacks on September 11, 2001 comes to southeast Wisconsin. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit features […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 17, 2025 at 10:53 AM
The field is set for the 2025 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Wisconsin earned a 3-seed and will open against Montana in Denver on Thursday. Marquette is a 7-seed and will face New Mexico on Friday in Cleveland. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Documents reveal questionable spending by UW Madison DEI chancellor (MADISON) New revelations regarding DEI initiatives at UW Madison. The university removed Levar Charleston, the chancellor overseeing diversity equity and inclusion initiatives, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM
More cuts, layoffs coming to St. Norbert College (DE PERE) A Wisconsin college is looking at possible layoffs. St. Norbert College in De Pere will be cutting 15 majors and minors and laying off faculty in order to stave off budget deficits. The […]
Royall Survives Post Season Game vs North Crawford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 14, 2025 at 5:49 PM
The Royall Panthers survived 1st half foul trouble to prevail over North Crawford 51-48 in a WIAA Sectional semi-final game Thursday night. Already playing without Trey Wildes due to an injury Royall found themselves down 3 starters as Landon […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Assembly passes bill requiring MPS School Resource Officers (MADISON) Action at the Capitol on school resource officers in Milwaukee. The state Assembly on Thursday passed legislation requiring Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee have […]
Yaunkee, Delvin F. Age 91 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 13, 2025 at 4:47 PM
Delvin F. Yaunkee, 91, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Adams VFW […]
