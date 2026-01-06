Trump administration says it’s withholding social safety net money from 5 states over fraud concerns
President Donald Trump’s administration is withholding funding to help needy families with children in five states governed by Democrats. Officials cited fraud concerns as a reason for the action targeting California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York. Officials in the…
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/5
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2026 at 5:47 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 56 Viroqua 50 Ithaca 69 New Lisbon 59 Pardeeville 49 Wisconsin Dells 48 #2 Kickapoo 60 Wonewoc-Center 36 Girls Basketball Royall 47 North Crawford 7 (Bria Gruen 20points to lead Royall) Randolph 39 Westfield 29 […]
Hillsboro Boys Push Past Viroqua
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2026 at 5:46 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers boys basketball team held off a feisty Viroqua Blackhawks team Monday night garnering a 56-50 victory. The game was tied at 22 at halftime. Hillsboro got a team high 16points from sophomore Braun Jirschele, while […]
Hillsboro Man Arrested for Domestic Violence
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2026 at 4:58 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of James RaySmallwood, age 37, of rural Hillsboro, WI.On Saturday morning, January 3rd , 2026, at approximately 12:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911Dispatch Center received a report of […]
Mile Bluff Welcomes First Baby of 2026!
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2026 at 3:49 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce the arrival of its first baby of 2026! Harper Marie was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, at 4:28 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 18.25 inches long. Proud parents Hailie Voltz […]
Fell, Robin Luke Age 60 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 6, 2026 at 3:42 PM
Robin Luke Fell, age 60, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 2, 2026, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Man charged with possession of materials for making bombs (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man is accused of possessing materials capable of making pipe bombs at his workplace. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports that West Allis police received a tip last week alleging […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2026 at 12:07 PM
The Packers are the 7-seed in the NFC playoffs and have a four-game losing streak, yet they still open the week as slight favorites in their matchup with the Bears on Saturday night. — The Packers were able to get a look at […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Priebus tells UPFRONT he expects Trump to get involved in race for governor (UNDATED) Former Wisconsin Republican Party Chair and Trump Chief of Staff Reince Preibus tells WISN’s UpFront he expects President Donald Trump to be involved in the […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on January 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM
The Green Bay Phoenix took round one in their series with rival UW-Milwaukee, pulling out a 3-point win – The Badger men’s basketball team plays host to UCLA at the Kohl Center tonight – The Packers return to the practice field […]
