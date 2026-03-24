Thoughts from UW-Madison sleep expert during Sleep Awareness Month

Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with the assistant director of the Institute of Sleep and Consciousness at UW-Madison, Stephanie Jones, about such topics as what a good night’s sleep is comprised of, the health benefits of deep sleep, how such wearables as aura rings and Apple watches have made […] Source: WRN.com







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