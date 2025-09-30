The suspect in a Sept. 28 Michigan church shooting was photographed wearing a pro-Trump shirt, and had a Trump campaign sign in his yard. But investigators are still looking into his motive, and as of Sept. 30, there was no news that politics played a role.
Fact-checking claims about Michigan shooter’s politics
Mauston Wins Both Matchup in Home Triangular
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball Team picked up two non-conference wins Monday night before their big conference matchup in the Dells on Thursday. Mauston was able to get by Tri-County 2-0 (25-22 & 25-17). Lilly Wilke and Bre Heller […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-30-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 30, 2025 at 2:19 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Teen charged in fatal shooting of his girlfriend (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee teen is charged in his girlfriend’s fatal shooting. 17-year-old Javier Smith is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and weapon possession after shooting and […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 30, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Packers are in their bye week this week, after their 40-40 tie in Dallas on Sunday night.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 30, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Major League Baseball wildcard playoffs start today in four cities, including the Padres and Cubs in Chicago. The winner of that series gets a date with the Brewers in the divisional playoffs. — The Bucks open training […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Homicide charges filed after victim dies following attack outside Camp Randall Stadium (MADISON) Battery charges have been upgraded to homicide charges after the victim of an attack outside Camp Randall Stadium dies. 33 year old Keith Jones was […]
Faith Christian Church Celebrates Pastor Shirek Retirement & 40 Years
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:40 PM
This past Sunday marked a joyful milestone in the heart of the community, as Faith Christian Church celebrated its 40th anniversary and honored the retirement of their founding pastor, Paul Shirek, who has faithfully served God […]
UTV/ATV Burglary in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:39 PM
Deadly Accident in Town of Dellona
by WRJC WebMaster on September 29, 2025 at 4:39 PM
Three people died during a crash in the Town of Dellona Sunday morning, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported. The county’s communication center received a call for a single-vehicle accident on Coon Bluff Road just north of CTH P […]
