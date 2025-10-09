The superintendent arrested by ICE had a consulting gig. His districts repeatedly hired the firm
Since his arrest last month by immigration agents, the public has grappled with how Ian Roberts became a public schools leader despite lacking authorization to work in the U.S., a history of criminal charges and falsified credentials. An Associated Press…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 9, 2025 at 8:07 PM
The Brewers and Cubs play game four of their best of five NL Divisional Series at Wrigley Field tonight. — The Packers could have a kicking issue this week. Brandon McManus was injured in practice this week and Matt LaFleur […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM
New live music venue in Deer District set to open in February (MILWAUKEE) A new music venue will open in downtown Milwaukee early next year. Landmark Credit Union Live will occupy a corner of the old Bradley Center location in the Deer District near […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 9, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Cubs kept their hopes alive with a 4-3, NLDS Game 3 victory over the Brewers – The Packers get ready for Sunday’s home matchup against Joe Flacco and the Bengals – The Giants and Eagles kick off week 6 in the Big Apple […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 9, 2025 at 10:54 AM
The Packers returned to the practice field on Wednesday, getting ready for Sunday’s home matchup against Cincinnati. They’ll be facing QB Joe Flacco for the second time this season. — What do the Packers need to […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 9, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Bill would require insurance carriers cover IVF in Wisconsin (MADISON) Democrats propose legislation that would require health insurance plans to cover infertility treatments in Wisconsin. State Senator and candidate for governor Kelda Roys of […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/7
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM
Girls Volleyball Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 1 Royall 3 Bangor 0 Cashton 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 Wonewoc-Center 1 Holmen 3 Tomah 0 Fort Atkinson 3 Reedsburg 2 Boys Soccer Holmen 2 Tomah 1
-
Hillsboro Volleyball Spoils New Lisbon Senior Night
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team moved over .500 on their season by taking down New Lisbon 3-1 Tuesday evening. Hillsboro won by scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13. Hillsboro improves to 15-14 on their season and 6-4 in the Scenic […]
-
Town of Kildare Board Meeting Agenda 10-8
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 2:13 PM
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-8-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 2:11 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.