The House and Senate have advanced war powers resolutions aimed at curbing President Donald Trump from continuing the war in Iran. Can a 53-year-old law make a difference? What steps would be required to end the war?

The war powers resolution on the Iran war: What’s next?
Source: Politifacts.com



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