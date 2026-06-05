Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow said the state spent more than $2.5 billion on corporate incentives since 2019, and the SOAR fund created no jobs. The statement leaves out context on job creation and funding timelines.

“Michigan has spent more than $2.5 billion on incentives to companies since 2019, and so far, that fund, the SOAR fund, has created zero jobs.”

Source: Politifacts.com







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