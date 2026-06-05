Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow said the state spent more than $2.5 billion on corporate incentives since 2019, and the SOAR fund created no jobs. The statement leaves out context on job creation and funding timelines.
“Michigan has spent more than $2.5 billion on incentives to companies since 2019, and so far, that fund, the SOAR fund, has created zero jobs.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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WRN Daily: Regents Approve Tuition Hike for Fourth Straight Year
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has approved a fourth consecutive year of tuition increases, setting off a debate over affordability and the financial needs of the university system. Following Thursday’s vote, in-state […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Board of Regents approve tuition hike for fourth straight year (MADISON) The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents has approved a fourth straight year of tuition increases. Under Thursday’s vote, in-state tuition will rise 2 percent, with […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on June 5, 2026 at 9:17 AM
A slugfest at American Family Field and the Packers make a huge commitment to one of their young stars.
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Dells Baseball Moves on Royall & Brookwood Seasons End
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2026 at 4:49 PM
The Royall Panther baseball season came to an end Wednesday evening falling to Cochrane-Fountain City 3-1 in a WIAA Division 4 Regional Championship game. Royall mustered just 3 hits against Pirates starting pitcher Stevie Meyer. Colby […]
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Menck, Hans Jr. of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2026 at 4:45 PM
Hans Menck Jr. went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2026. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Pastor Sam Downey officiating. Interment will […]
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Baumgart, Oscar Stanley Jr. Age 71 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2026 at 4:40 PM
Oscar Stanley Baumgart Jr., age 71, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2026, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, WI. He was born on October 30, 1954 to Oscar Sr. and Marie (Murphy) Baumgart. In his early years, he […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale 6-4-26
by WRJC WebMaster on June 4, 2026 at 2:39 PM
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WRN Deep Dive: EMS F.O.R.W.A.R.D designed to help communities evaluate and improve...
by bhague@wrn.com on June 4, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Rural Emergency Medical Services in Wisconsin face unprecedented challenges. James Small is EMS Outreach Program Manager with the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health. “One of the things we’ve demonstrated is that between 40 and 50% of our […]
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WRN Daily: It’s time to celebrate June Dairy Month
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 4, 2026 at 12:10 PM
June is here and it’s time to celebrate Wisconsin’s dairy heritage. The 78th Alice in Dairyland Sarah Hagenow says Dairy Month just started off as a way to encourage people to drink more milk. “This celebration as June Dairy Month […]
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