Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow said the state spent more than $2.5 billion on corporate incentives since 2019, and the SOAR fund created no jobs. The statement leaves out context on job creation and funding timelines.

“Michigan has spent more than $2.5 billion on incentives to companies since 2019, and so far, that fund, the SOAR fund, has created zero jobs.”
Source: Politifacts.com



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