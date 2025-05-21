Target sales fall sharply in 1st quarter and retailer warns they will slip for all of 2025

Sales at Target fell more than expected in the first quarter and the retailer warned they will slip this year as consumers, worried over the impact of tariffs, pull back on spending. Sales fell 2.8% to $23.85 billion, which is…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.