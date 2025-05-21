Justice Department moves to cancel police reform settlements reached with Minneapolis and Louisville
The Justice Department has moved to cancel settlements with Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, that called for an overhaul of policing following the murder of George Floyd. The department said Wednesday it doesn’t want to pursue the matter. Minneapolis in January…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Deaths of two women at UW-Platteville an apparent murder-suicide (PLATTEVILLE) The Monday deaths of two UW-Platteville students are an apparent murder-suicide. Campus police found Assistant Resident Director Kelsie Martin in Wilgus residence hall […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 21, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Brewers won their 3rd straight, 5-2 over the Orioles, rookie Logan Henderson set a franchise record by winning the first three starts of his Major League Career – NFL players taking part in the next Summer Olympic games is a step closer […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 21, 2025 at 8:17 AM
Day of Action for Gun Violence Prevention (MADISON) Tuesday was a Day of Action for Gun Violence Prevention at the Capitol in Madison. Gun safety advocates and Democratic lawmakers pushed for legislative solutions to gun violence in Wisconsin. […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/19
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 5:30 PM
Baseball Necedah 5 New Lisbon 2 Royall 18 Hillsboro 2 (Garrett Dragan 3×4 in the victory) Seneca 7 Weston 5 Tomah 8 La Crosse Central 5 Brookwood 12 Wonewoc-Center 1 Bangor 11 Cashton 1 Wisconsin Dells 16 Nekoosa 2 Softball Necedah 13 […]
Necedah Wins Matchup With Future Rocket Teammates
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 5:26 PM
The Necedah Cardinals baseball team used strong pitching to get by rival New Lisbon 5-2 Monday evening. Brady Cross pitched 6 strong innings giving up just 2runs on 3hits while walking only one and striking out eight. Brady Keller picked […]
Pollex, Charles August Age 81 of Quincy Township
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Charles August Pollex, age 81, of Quincy Township, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 15, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Services include a visitation on Friday May 23rd, from 4-7 p.m. at Roseberry’s […]
Cernicka, Sandra L. Age 74 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 20, 2025 at 3:18 PM
Sandra L. Cernicka, age 74, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, 11:00 a.m. at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on May 20, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Disability advocates have concerns about Medicaid reforms (UNDATED) Advocates for people with disabilities have concerns about changes to Medicaid. House Republicans late Sunday voted to advance the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which would extend […]
Gnirk, Greg Age 63 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on May 19, 2025 at 6:32 PM
Greg Gnirk, age 63, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at his home, following a courageous battle with cancer. The wake will take place at Picha Funeral Home, Hillsboro, on Thursday, May 22, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Knights of […]
