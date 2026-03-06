Storms rip through Michigan, tearing off roofs and downing trees
Severe storms are sweeping across the central U.S., and forecasters warn tornadoes could turn dangerous across several states. On Thursday night, storms ripped through Oklahoma, and video from near the town of Fairview shows a large funnel lit by lightning.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Waukesha teen who killed mother, stepfather sentenced to life without parole (WAUKESHA) The Waukesha teen who killed his mother and his stepfather will spend the rest of his life in prison. Nikita Casap was sentenced to life without the […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 6, 2026 at 6:44 PM
The hockey Badgers close out the regular season tonight, playing for a sweep of their series at Penn State – The Badger women will play for another WCHA Final Faceoff title tomorrow against Ohio State – Amherst native Tyler Biadasz has […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 6, 2026 at 12:08 PM
The man who orchestrated the Green Bay Packers turn-around, former President and CEO Bob Harlan, died on Thursday at the age of 89. — The Packers got under the NFL’s new Salary Cap by restructuring the contract of safety […]
WRN Daily: Wisconsin Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Challenging Trump’s New Tariffs
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin is among more than 20 states suing the Trump administration over its latest round of global tariffs, a move state officials say is aimed at easing rising costs for families. Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the lawsuit Thursday, saying […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Baldwin & Johnson split on Iran war funding vote (WASHINGTON) Wisconsin’s U.S. Senators split on a procedural vote on a bipartisan resolution to block the Trump administration from continued hostilities against Iran. Senate Republicans on […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 6:52 PM
The Badger men’s and women’s hockey teams are in action tonight – Four Badger women’s players are among the top 10 finalists for women’s college hockey’s best player – According to reports, the Packers have […]
Juneau County Pair Facing Charges After State Patrol Pulls Them Over
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2026 at 6:48 PM
March 04, 2026 at 4:26 PMCHRISTOPHER NEWLUN, 52 years of age, from New Lisbon has been arrested by the WisconsinState Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped Newlun […]
Tomah Roatary Club To Have Mayoral & School Board Forums
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2026 at 6:47 PM
The Tomah Rotary Club, a recognized nonpartisan organization, will present two Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, March 19th.The forums will take place at Cranberry Country Lodge, 319 Wittig Road, Tomah, WI. Thefirst forum will begin at 6:00 and […]
WRN Daily: Democrats propose BadgerCare Public Option
by bhague@wrn.com on March 5, 2026 at 12:05 PM
At the Capitol this week, Democrats introduce a bill they say could make healthcare more accessible and affordable in Wisconsin. La Crosse County Representative Tara Johnson said the BadgerCare public option is designed to extend healthcare coverage […]
