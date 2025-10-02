State Rep Snyder on another attempt to pass a medical marijuana bill
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with State Representative Pat Snyder from Wausau who is taking another attempt at passing a medical marijuana bill.
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-2-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2025 at 2:14 PM
17 Year old from Mauston Seriously Hurt in Vernon County 3 Vehicle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2025 at 2:12 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Sunday morning,September 28, 2025, at approximately 10:45 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 DispatchCenter received a report of a motor vehicle crash, resulting in serious injuries.The crash occurred […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin DNR observes International Bat Week with special events throughout October (MADISON) Raising awareness of Wisconsin’s bat population during the Halloween season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ International Bat […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 2, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers are in their bye week, but when they return, edge rusher Micah Parsons is looking to meet with DC Jeff Hafley weekly in an effort to make their defense better.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 2, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The wildcard baseball playoffs continue. The Brewers will find out later today who they’ll face in the NL Divisional series starting Saturday. — Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tonight in a battle from the NFC West […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 2, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Appeals Judge Maria Lazar enters state Supreme Court race (WAUKESHA) A second judge enters the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Conservative Appeals Court Judge Maria Lazar announced her candidacy on Wednesday in a four-minute-long video, in which […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/30
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2025 at 4:46 PM
Girls Volleyball Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0 Hillsboro 3 Bangor 1 (Harper Sullivan 17kills 6aces for the Tigers) Brookwood 3 Cashton 1 (Katelyn Lee 3kills 14assists for Brookwood) Royall 3 New Lisbon 0 Mount Horeb 3 Reedsburg 0 Rice Lake 2 Tomah 0 […]
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Sweeps Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 1, 2025 at 4:45 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves kept their conference championship hopes alive with a 3-0 sweep of Necedah. Freshman Eastyn Fry had a big game for the Wolves with 8kills 4blocks and 3 aces. Bella LeMoine added 8assists and 3aces for […]
