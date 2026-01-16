Social media posts have distorted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s words to say he requested his own police to “fight ICE.” Here’s what Frey actually said during a Jan. 14 press conference.
In Context: Mayor Jacob Frey’s comments about police and ICE
Source: Politifacts.com
WRN Daily: Wisconsin tribes advise members amid ICE actions in Twin Cities
by Bob Hague on January 16, 2026 at 2:30 PM
Addressing concerns about ICE among Wisconsin’s tribal communities in posts to social media, Wisconsin Native American tribes are advising their members to have their tribal issued identification and a second form of ID with them and to be […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Former Milwaukee County bus driver accused of hitting, killing man while driving bus drunk (MILWAUKEE) An arrest warrant is issued for a former Milwaukee County bus driver accused of hitting and killing a man while driving drunk last November. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Assembly passes tips tax exemption (MADISON) Wisconsin would create a new tax exemption for tips under legislation passed in the state Assembly Thursday. The exemption would cover tips received in 2025 through 2028 and is similar to one […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson heads into the offseason with a different outlook after spending the entire offseason last year rehabbing an ACL injury – Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker is set to become a free agent. He’s […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 16, 2026 at 11:57 AM
The 2nd ranked hockey Badgers dropped their series opener to 4th ranked Michigan State 4-3 at the Kohl Center last night. — The Bucks losing streak reached three games with a blowout loss at San Antonio — Still no […]
Tahoe vs Buggy Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2026 at 7:15 PM
One person was seriously injured in a traffic crash Thursday Morning when a vehicle struck a horse drawnbuggy on Highway 33 in the Town of Sheldon.On January 15 th, 2026, at around 8:10am, a Chevy Tahoe traveling westbound on Hwy 33 near Opera […]
Gunder, Jim L. Age 79 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2026 at 4:39 PM
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Jim L. Gunder on January 14, 2026 at the age of 79. He was born on November 1, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa. Jim was a loving husband, […]
Schuster (Board), Abbey Jean Age 46 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2026 at 4:34 PM
Abbey Jean (Board) Schuster, age 46 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Emplify Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born on April 6, 1979 in Hillsboro, Wisconsin to Gary Board and Pam (Weger) Board. She […]
WRN Daily: Assembly approves proposed amendments to Wisconsin Constitution
by Bob Hague on January 15, 2026 at 3:05 PM
Wisconsin voters may have a chance to this fall to enshrine in the state Constitution the right to gather in worship. Representative Ron Tusler (R-Harrison) said it stems from actions by the Evers’ administration took early in the COVID-19 […]
