Social media posts are warning that California has enough gasoline to meet only six weeks of demand. This misunderstands what a California energy official said.
“California only has ‘enough’ oil and gas supply to meet demand for the next six weeks.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Authorities still searching for inmate who escaped from prison Tuesday (KENOSHA) Authorities are still on the lookout for an escaped inmate from a Kenosha prison. 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor fled Kenosha Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon. The […]
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Allman, Christina Ann Of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 4:14 PM
Christina (Teeter) Ann Allman (Collins) passed on May 4th 2026 at the end of a camping trip with her fiance Kenneth Vorwald and friends. There will be a celebration of life May 9th 2026 at 5 o’clock somewhere in Adams WI noon to 5pm, friends […]
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Tomah Juvenile Killed in Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 4:01 PM
A 14-year-old from Tomah has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night. At approximately 9:45pm on 5/1/2026, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on County Hwy O, in the […]
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MBMC Mauston Will Host Blood Drive May 13-14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 7, 2026 at 3:58 PM
Donating blood saves lives—please consider giving at the upcoming blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center on Wednesday, May 13, and Thursday, May 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but […]
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WRN Daily: Motorists Need To Be On Alert For Deer
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Drivers across Wisconsin are being urged to stay alert as deer activity increases in late spring and early summer, bringing a rise in crashes. May and June are especially active as deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Motorists need to be on alert for deer (UNDATED) Stay alert on the road as deer crashes spike in late spring and early summer. May and June bring increased activity as deer seek places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers. State […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 7, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks introduced their new head coach, Taylor Jenkins at a news conference on Wednesday. — Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem said the team will also have a decision on the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team by […]
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Bartels named as a Rural Hospital and Health System President and CEO to Know
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 4:59 PM
Becker’s Hospital Review released its 2026 list of “Rural hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to know.” Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Dara Bartels was once again part of the prestigious list. According to […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/5
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 4:58 PM
Baseball Adams-Friendship 23 Mauston 2 (Jacob Daniels 3×3 for Mauston) Pittsville 6 Royall 3 (Jason Johnson 2×3 for Royall) Wautoma 11 Berlin 10 Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 1 Reedsburg 11 McFarland 2 Cashton 8 Wauzeka-Steuben 3 […]
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