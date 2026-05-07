WRN Daily: Motorists Need To Be On Alert For Deer

Drivers across Wisconsin are being urged to stay alert as deer activity increases in late spring and early summer, bringing a rise in crashes. May and June are especially active as deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers, often crossing busy roads. “Drivers should have their full attention […] Source: WRN.com







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