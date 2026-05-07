WRN Daily: Motorists Need To Be On Alert For Deer
Drivers across Wisconsin are being urged to stay alert as deer activity increases in late spring and early summer, bringing a rise in crashes. May and June are especially active as deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers, often crossing busy roads. “Drivers should have their full attention […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Authorities still searching for inmate who escaped from prison Tuesday (KENOSHA) Authorities are still on the lookout for an escaped inmate from a Kenosha prison. 31-year-old Jonathan Taylor fled Kenosha Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon. The […]
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WRN Daily: Motorists Need To Be On Alert For Deer
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Drivers across Wisconsin are being urged to stay alert as deer activity increases in late spring and early summer, bringing a rise in crashes. May and June are especially active as deer search for places to give birth and young deer separate from […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Motorists need to be on alert for deer (UNDATED) Stay alert on the road as deer crashes spike in late spring and early summer. May and June bring increased activity as deer seek places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers. State […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 7, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks introduced their new head coach, Taylor Jenkins at a news conference on Wednesday. — Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem said the team will also have a decision on the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team by […]
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Bartels named as a Rural Hospital and Health System President and CEO to Know
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 4:59 PM
Becker’s Hospital Review released its 2026 list of “Rural hospital and health system presidents and CEOs to know.” Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Dara Bartels was once again part of the prestigious list. According to […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/5
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 4:58 PM
Baseball Adams-Friendship 23 Mauston 2 (Jacob Daniels 3×3 for Mauston) Pittsville 6 Royall 3 (Jason Johnson 2×3 for Royall) Wautoma 11 Berlin 10 Wisconsin Dells 14 Westfield 1 Reedsburg 11 McFarland 2 Cashton 8 Wauzeka-Steuben 3 […]
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Helming, Augustine “Gus” Charles Age 14 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 6, 2026 at 2:21 PM
Augustine “Gus” Charles Helming, age 14, of Tomah, tragically passed away on Friday, May 1, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father […]
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WRN Daily: Marquette Poll shows increased opposition to AI, data centers
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 6, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Sentiment against AI and data centers continues to grow in Wisconsin. Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin says polling last year showed an even split in people who thought data centers were worth the cost. “But by […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
DHS unveils action plan to continue addressing Wisconsin’s mental health crisis (UNDATED) Wisconsin is rolling out a new statewide action plan to address what leaders call a growing mental health crisis. Department of Health Services Secretary […]
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