Sen. Elizabeth Warren said people who live near data centers are paying as much as 267% more for electricity compared with five years ago. But the number she cited refers to wholesale prices, not residential bills.

“If you live near one of these large data centers, your electricity bills over the last five years have gone up by as much as 267%.”
Source: Politifacts.com



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