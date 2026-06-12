President Donald Trump said the 2026 World Cup has sold more tickets than ever before. Raw numbers provide support for that claim, but they ignore the tournament’s expanded match schedule, available seating and ticket pricing controversies.

Has the 2026 World Cup sold more tickets than ever before?
Source: Politifacts.com



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