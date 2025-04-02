SafeSport knew of allegations against former cop before hiring him as investigator
People at the U.S. Center for SafeSport knew a former police officer was the subject of an internal investigation at his former job but hired him anyway. That’s according to details of a letter sent from the center to Sen.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 2, 2025 at 9:03 PM
The Brewers walked one off in the 11th to beat the Royals this afternoon, taking 2 of 3 in the series – The “Tush Bush” has been tabled at the NFL Owners Meetings, but the Packers believe the play will eventually be removed from […]
April 2025 Spring Election Results
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 5:14 PM
Mauston School Board Thomas Morris – 1,552 (Re-Elected to School Board) Jess Kayhart […]
Blood Drove Coming to MBMC
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 5:13 PM
You can help someone in need by donating blood. Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin at a two-day blood drive being held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, April 9 and Thursday, April 10 from 9 am to 2 pm. Appointments are […]
Morgan, Shirley M. Age 81 of Milwaukee and formerly of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Shirley M. Morgan, age 81, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, 2025, at Easton Cemetery, with Pastor Terri Skildum […]
McPeek, Patricia A. Age 75 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 3:18 PM
Patricia A. McPeek, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 on Thursday, March 27, 2025. She was born on March 7,1950, to Stanley and Evelynann (Dominiak) Wodecki in Chicago, Illinois and resided there till […]
Local Prep scores from Tuesday 4/1
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 3:17 PM
Hillsboro 19 Mauston 4 Tomah 11 Baraboo 2 Viroqua 15 Royall 3 Baseball Port Edwards 14 New Lisbon 1 Tomah 13 Black River Falls 2 Adams-Friendship 11 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 6
Big First Inning Lifts Hillsboro Softball By Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2025 at 3:16 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers used a 14 run first inning to breeze by Mauston 19-4 in 3 innings on a frigid Tuesday evening. The 14 run inning included a 2 run homerun to straight away centerfield off the bat of Tiger Senior Kiana Liska. Carmen […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Seven voting locations run short of ballots on Election Day (MILWAUKEE) Several Milwaukee voting locations ran short on ballots during Tuesday’s election. The Milwaukee Election Commission said the sites saw ballot shortages due to high voter […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 2, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Brewers finally picked up their first win of the season — The Bucks ended their own four-game slide as Doc Rivers ties Phil Jackson for 7th place on the all-time head coaching wins list with 1,155 regular season wins
