Research shows that Tylenol is safe for kids when used as recommended and under pediatric guidance. Doctors advise carefully measuring medicine and reading ingredient labels to avoid inadvertently overdosing acetaminophen.
Read labels, ask doctors: How to give Tylenol to your child
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Stormoen, Katherine (Kathy) Lee Age 80 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2025 at 2:24 PM
Katherine (Kathy) Lee Stormoen, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 with her husband and son at her side. Kathy was born in Washington D.C. on July 15, 1945, to Raymondand Jane (Lewis-Law) Christensen. She was the eldest of their four […]
-
Pasch, Joanne E. Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2025 at 2:12 PM
Joanne E. Pasch, 88 of Elroy passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025 at Crest View Nursing Home, New Lisbon. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 9, 2025, 11:00 AM at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 CTH-P, Ontario […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-6-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2025 at 2:08 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Early 2026 Wisconsin governor’s race poll finds Tiffany, Barnes in lead (UNDATED) A very early look at Wisconsin 2026 governor’s race is out. The first statewide Badger Battleground poll shows among Republican voters Congressman Tom […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 6, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers crushed the Cubs in their Divisional Playoff Series opener 9-3 on Saturday. Tonight, the Crew hosts game two at Am Fam Field. — The football Badgers dropped their third straight, falling 24-10 at Michigan on […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 6, 2025 at 10:58 AM
The Packers return to work this week following their bye week off – Green Bay is going through some special teams growing pains and hoping to see improvement soon!
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 6, 2025 at 8:45 AM
UPFRONT: Vos may not run for reelection in 2026 (UNDATED) Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos might not run for office next year. Speaking to W I S N’s UPFRONT, the Burlington Republican says he’s not entirely decided. Vos has served in […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 3, 2025 at 6:30 PM
The Brewers are holding an afternoon workout today, getting ready for tomorrow’s divisional playoff opener against the rival Cubs — The Badger women’s hockey team will raise their NCAA Championship banner to the rafters […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/2
by WRJC WebMaster on October 3, 2025 at 4:28 PM
Girls Volleyball Wisconsin Dells 3 Mauston 1 (Lillyan Wilke 14kills for Mauston, Dells now alone in 1st place) Royall 3 Brookwood 1 (Royall alone in first place in the Scenic Bluffs Conference) Hillsboro 3 Necedah 1 Wonewoc-Center 3 Bangor 1 (Faith […]
