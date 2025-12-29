Republicans try to flip an Iowa Senate seat and reclaim a supermajority in year-end special election
Some Iowans are ringing in 2026 with a special election on the final Tuesday of the year, casting ballots for state senator in a race that offers Republicans an opportunity to reclaim two-thirds control of the chamber. Democrat Renee Hardman…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 29, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Your leftover holiday greenery could help animals, says Dane Co Humane Society (MADISON) The Dane County Humane Society says your leftover holiday greenery will make a great habitat for critters outdoors. The shelter takes donations of used trees […]
Becker, Frederick Raymond Age 83 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 29, 2025 at 4:14 PM
Frederick Raymond Becker, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2025, at the age of 83 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Fred was the son of John and Evelyn (McGuire) Becker […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 29, 2025 at 12:22 PM
The Packers defense gave up 307 rushing yards and 216 to Derrick Henry and fell to Baltimore 41-24 on Saturday – The Packers defense just couldn’t get off the field in their loss to the Ravens
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 29, 2025 at 12:20 PM
The Packers turn their focus to the regular season finale at noon on Sunday – Packers coach Matt Lafleur said there’s no quarterback controversy in Green Bay, Jordan Love is still their QB when he’s healthy enough to play – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 29, 2025 at 12:05 PM
AARP of Wisconsin calling for bill to fight crypto kiosk scams (UNDATED) AARP Wisconsin is calling on legislators to fight fraud and scams at cryptocurrency kiosks across the state. Fraudsters in these scams will typically pose as government […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 26, 2025 at 11:52 AM
The Packers face the Ravens Saturday night at Lambeau Field and they’ll have their hands full trying to slow down Ravens running back Derrick Henry.
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 26, 2025 at 11:50 AM
The Packers clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs even before their game against Baltimore tomorrow night. Detroit’s 23-10 loss to the Vikings sealed the deal for the Packers, who are still mathematically alive for the NFC North division […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM
Man accused in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run charged (WATERTOWN) A Watertown man is charged Wednesday for his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run. 54-year-old Jeffrey Redecker is accused of driving drunk and killing 35-year-old Cole Strohbusch early […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 25, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin wraps up 2025 elk hunting season (UNDATED) Wisconsin wraps up the 2025 elk hunting season. The 2025 season started on October 18th and wrapped up December 19th. A total of seven bull elks and five anterless elk were harvested statewide […]
