Prosecutors say no harm was done by social media posts about assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Federal prosecutors say no harm was done to the prospects for a fair trial when two U.S. Justice Department officials reposted potentially inflammatory comments President Donald Trump made about Luigi Mangione after his arrest in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO.…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 8, 2025 at 5:50 PM
The Brewers shoot for a sweep of the rival Cubs in the NLDS this afternoon at Wrigley Field – The Packers returned to work today, preparing for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/7
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM
Girls Volleyball Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 1 Royall 3 Bangor 0 Cashton 3 Necedah 0 Brookwood 3 Wonewoc-Center 1 Holmen 3 Tomah 0 Fort Atkinson 3 Reedsburg 2 Boys Soccer Holmen 2 Tomah 1
Hillsboro Volleyball Spoils New Lisbon Senior Night
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 4:04 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team moved over .500 on their season by taking down New Lisbon 3-1 Tuesday evening. Hillsboro won by scores of 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-13. Hillsboro improves to 15-14 on their season and 6-4 in the Scenic […]
Town of Kildare Board Meeting Agenda 10-8
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-8-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 8, 2025 at 2:11 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Protests surround AI data center project in Ozaukee County (PORT WASHINGTON) There’s opposition to a proposed AI data center in Ozaukee County. Area residents protested inside and outside the Port Washington common council meeting Tuesday […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 8, 2025 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers look to sweep the Cubs in the National League Divisional Series with game 3 set for Wrigley Field this afternoon – The Packers return to the practice field this afternoon and face the Bengals on Sunday – Wisconsin basketball […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 8, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Packers defense is hoping to continue Cincinnati’s turnover miseries on Sunday.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 8, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Kaul not running for governor, seeking third term as AG (MADISON) Wisconsin’s attorney general won’t be running for governor. Democrat Josh Kaul’s Tuesday announcement that he’ll seek a third term as AG ends weeks of […]
