Problems with commercial driver's licenses for immigrants found in 8 states so far
The federal government’s crackdown on commercial driver’s licenses for immigrants has now found problems in eight states in the wake of several deadly crashes. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has threatened to withhold millions in federal money from California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota…
DHS reiterates recommendations for newborn hepatitis B vaccinations
by bhague@wrn.com on December 12, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Despite a change from a federal advisory panel, Wisconsin health officials recommend all newborns should be vaccinated against hepatitis B. “DHS continues to recommend that all newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Cudahy School District employee arrested following sexual assault report (CUDAHY) An employee of a Milwaukee-area school district employee is arrested following a report of sexual assault. The 28-year-old Milwaukee man who works for the Cudahy […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:10 PM
The Packers face the Bronco’s in Denver on Sunday but they’re not sure if they’ll have RB Josh Jacobs, who missed practice for a second straight day – What makes Denver the best defense in the league when it compares to […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:07 PM
The Bucks ended a 2-game slide, knocking off the Boston Celtics 116-101 at Fiserv Forum – Josh Jacobs missed practice for a second straight day as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s matchup in Denver against the Broncos – Week 15 of […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 12, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Jurors selected for Judge Dugan trial to start Monday (MILWAUKEE) A jury is seated for the federal court trial of a Milwaukee County judge beginning Monday. Nine men and five women will hear the case against Judge Hannah Duggan, who’s accused […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2025 at 6:45 PM
The Bucks return to action tonight, playing host to Boston at Fiserv Forum. – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s game at Denver. RB Josh Jacobs sat out for the second straight (knee). – The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 11, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Democratic lawmakers reintroduce paid family and medical leave legislation (UNDATED) At the Capitol, Democrats reintroduce legislation to establish paid family and medical leave for all workers in Wisconsin. Madison Representative Francesca Hong […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2025 at 11:59 AM
The Packers offensive line will get their stiffest challenge of the season when they face Denver on Sunday – Packers QB Jordan Love isn’t at the top of the list, but he is in the NFL MVP conversation
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 11, 2025 at 11:55 AM
The Badger men’s basketball team was blown out in Nebraska 90-60 on Wednesday night – Badger football WR Trech Kekahuna is now the 8th player to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal once it opens next month – The […]
