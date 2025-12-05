President Donald Trump said pardons signed with an autopen are “fully and completely terminated.” Trump can’t do that unilaterally. A court would have to agree, while considering decades of contrary precedent.
Any pardon signed with an autopen is now “fully and completely terminated, and is of no legal effect.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 5, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Make sure your car is prepared for winter travel (UNDATED) Safe winter travel starts with a well prepared vehicle. The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding you to properly prepare your vehicle when heading out during the holiday season. That includes […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Packers are getting ready for Sunday’s matchup against the Bears and they’re working right thru the chilly weather – QB Jordan Love is the Packers representative for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year – Xavier McKinney […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 5, 2025 at 11:55 AM
The Packers are getting ready to renew the oldest rivalry in the NFL when they host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field – The Lions kept their playoff hopes alive with a win against Dallas last night – The Bucks host […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 4, 2025 at 9:24 PM
The news could have been worse, but Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will still miss 2 to 4 weeks with a straight calf – The Packers wrapped up another day of work as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bears. Matt […]
Sgt. Edward (Ed) Heller Age 64 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2025 at 4:38 PM
Sgt Edward (Ed) Heller, age 64, passed away on December 1, 2025 in his home in Adams. Ed was born to Marian and Albert Heller on August 28,1961 in Fond du lac, WI. After a premature start Ed grew into a strong young man. Ed […]
Juneau County Jail Roster for 12-4-25
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2025 at 3:39 PM
Tomah Health Foundation Helps Hungry Families
by WRJC WebMaster on December 4, 2025 at 3:36 PM
The Tomah Health Community Foundation is helping put healthy food in reach of struggling families in Monroe County. Foundation officials donated three thousand dollars to the Second Harvest Foodbank’s Mobile Pantry program on Tuesday which […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin one of several states at risk of losing funds for SNAP program (UNDATED) Wisconsin is one of several states at risk of losing federal funds for refusing to turn over SNAP recipient data. The Trump Administration claims the data for the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 4, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts case involving ICE detainers and local jails (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts a case challenging the practice of detaining people in local jails at the request of ICE. The American Civil Liberties Union […]
