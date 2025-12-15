President Donald Trump rushed to post on social media after the Brown University mass shooting and Rob Reiner’s killing, but without all the facts. That can complicate law enforcement response.
Trump, Patel posts cause confusion amid crime investigations
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM
No criminal charges filed on police officer involved in fatal shooting (FORT ATKINSON) No criminal charges will be filed against a police officer involved in a fatal shooting. Fort Atkinson Police officers responding to an October 26 shots-fired […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 15, 2025 at 12:15 PM
The Packers fell to the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, 34-26 and suffered some major blows along the way. The biggest setback came when edge rusher Micah Parsons suffered what the Packers believe is a season ending ACL injury – The loss […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 15, 2025 at 12:12 PM
The Packers fell to the Broncos 34-26 and appears to have lost edge rusher Micah Parsons to a season ending knee injury in the process. – The Bucks suffered their worse loss of the season, falling at Brooklyn. – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 15, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Johnson wants DOJ to investigate Dane County judge hearing false electors case (WASHINGTON DC) U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is getting involved in a case involving the 2020 false electors’ scheme in Wisconsin. In a letter to Attorney General Pam […]
Local Prep Scores From Friday 12/12
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2025 at 5:54 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 74 Wonewoc-Center 50 (Miles Ravenscroft 16points for Hillsboro/Cam Thellefsen 23points for Wonewoc-Center) Mauston 78 Wautoma 53 (Jase Navis 20points to lead Mauston) Royall 52 Necedah 31 (Trey Wildes 24points to Lead […]
Mauston Golden Eagles Girls Basketball Slugs Past Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2025 at 5:53 PM
The Lady Eagles played the second game of a back to back against a physical Reedsburg Beavers team and finished the game, and the week with back to back victories, beating the Beavers by a score of 48-37. With some starters in early foul […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/11
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2025 at 5:25 PM
Boys Basketball Reedsburg 55 Mauston 50 Tomah 71 Onalaska Luther 62 Berlin 74 Markesan 45 Royall 65 New Lisbon 31 Girls Basketball Royall 44 New Lisbon 30 Cashton 63 Wonewoc-Center 28 Bangor 35 Necedah 19 Hillsboro 61 Brookwood 52 Mauston 83 […]
DHS reiterates recommendations for newborn hepatitis B vaccinations
by bhague@wrn.com on December 12, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Despite a change from a federal advisory panel, Wisconsin health officials recommend all newborns should be vaccinated against hepatitis B. “DHS continues to recommend that all newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 12, 2025 at 12:10 PM
The Packers face the Bronco’s in Denver on Sunday but they’re not sure if they’ll have RB Josh Jacobs, who missed practice for a second straight day – What makes Denver the best defense in the league when it compares to […]
