President Donald Trump promised to carry out mass deportations. He’s taken dramatic actions to try to accomplish that, but the limited available data shows deportations remain far below the administration’s goal of 1 million a year.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Former Waukesha County corrections officer charged with child sex assault (WAUKESHA) A former Waukesha County correctional officer is charged for sexually assaulting a child. 32-year-old Codey Houdek faces three felony counts of first-degree child […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-20-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 20, 2026 at 3:06 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Democrats say loss of WisconsinEye means less transparency at Capitol (MADISON) There are arguments over transparency at the Wisconsin Capitol since WisconsinEye, which is similar to C-SPAN, went offline in December, lacking funding to continue […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 20, 2026 at 12:01 PM
Indiana caps off a perfect season, crowned as College Football’s National Champion – The Packers are looking for a new defensive coordinator after Jeff Hafley was hired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins on Monday night – The […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 19, 2026 at 9:02 PM
The Bucks ended their 3-game slide, edging the Hawks in Atlanta – Giannis Antetokounmpo was named an all-star starter today – Wisconsin’s John Blackwell was named Big Ten Co Player of the Week – Marquette plays host to […]
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2026 at 6:03 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 57 Adams-Friendship 56 Berlin 81 Wautoma 63 Westfield 72 Wisconsin Dells 65 Bangor 71 Hillsboro 43 Cashton 44 Necedah 25 Brookwood 66 New Lisbon 56 Royall 54 Wonewoc-Center 28 Altoona 63 Tomah 57 Waupaca 53 Wautoma 35 […]
Meat Processor Infrastructure Grant Application Period OpenThrough February 23
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2026 at 6:03 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection(DATCP) invites Wisconsin meat processors to apply for the Meat Processor InfrastructureGrant through February 23, 2026. The meat processor grant program aims to grow […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 19, 2026 at 12:07 PM
The Titletown Report has concluded for the 2025-26 season. Thank you for choosing to get some of your Packers news from us. We hope you’ll be back with us against next season.
WRN Daily: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy
by Bob Hague on January 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. In addition to local events commemorating the Civil Rights leader, Wisconsin’s official MLK Day Celebration is the annual State of Wisconsin Tribute & Ceremony. Held in the State Capitol […]
