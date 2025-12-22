Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion, among largest lottery prizes ever in U.S.
The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history. Powerball said in a news release Sunday that no ticket matched all six winning numbers the previous night. That…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash (WATERTOWN) A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Watertown early Sunday morning. Police say the 35-year-old pedestrian struck by a pickup truck was dragged about four blocks by the truck and died […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 22, 2025 at 12:05 PM
The Packers appeared to have Saturday’s game in Chicago in control, but a late meltdown cost them in a overtime 22-16 loss to the Bears in Chicago. — The Packers left the game knowing they let one get away.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 22, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Keep safety in mind if hitting trails on snowmobiles (UNDATED) Snowmobiles are reminded to ride sober and safe this season. Some snowmobile trails across the state are starting to open and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM
The Packers NFC North title hopes took a hit with their 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. — QB Jordan Love starts the week in the NFL’s Concussion Protocol — The Bucks blew a […]
Lincoln Street in Mauston to be Paved Upcoming Monday Tuesday!
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM
Gateway Ave. at the intersection of Lincoln St. was dug up after a utility main break in the early hours of Friday, December 19, 2025. While the main has since been repaired, the road is currently filled with gravel. Please use caution. Final paving […]
Juneau County Jail Roster from 12-19-25
by WRJC WebMaster on December 19, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2025 at 12:55 PM
The Packers lost to Denver and lost their defensive MVP in Micah Parsons, but QB Jordan Love said they’re still plenty confident as they face the Bears in Chicago tomorrow night – WR Christian Watson says if the Packers need to be more […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 19, 2025 at 12:53 PM
The Wisconsin Volleyball team dropped a 5-set thriller to Kentucky at the NCAA Women’s Volleyball’s Final Four semifinals in Kansas City. – The Bucks fell to the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum – The […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 19, 2025 at 12:05 PM
DHS reports two pediatric respiratory illness-associated deaths (MADISON) Two children in Wisconsin have died from respiratory-associated illnesses. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric respiratory […]
