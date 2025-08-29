Pope demands end to the 'pandemic of arms' as he prays for victims of Minnesota school shooting

Pope Leo XIV has demanded an end to the “pandemic of arms” during a public prayer for victims of a shooting at a Catholic school Mass in the United States. Speaking in English, the Chicago-born pope referred directly to the…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.