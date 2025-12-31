Oysters, crab and $400,000 worth of lobster meat stolen in New England
Forty-thousand oysters, lobster worth $400,000 and a cache of crabmeat all were stolen in separate recent incidents in New England. The first seafood heist took place Nov. 22 in Falmouth, Maine, where authorities suspect someone stole 14 cages full of…
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/30
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2025 at 8:15 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 58 Adams-Friendship 39 (Miles Ravenscroft 24points) Tomah 72 Rice Lake 47 De Soto 74 Wonewoc-Center 37 Cashton 65 Independence/Gilmanton 58 Onalaska Luther 87 Ripon 61 Berlin 67 Owen-Withee 41 Wilmont Union 60 Wisconsin […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/29
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2025 at 7:50 PM
Boys Basketball Sparta 59 Hillsboro 45 (Braun Jirschele 16points to lead the Tigers) Ellsworth 60 Adams-Friendship 41 Omro 81 Wautoma 48 Wilmont Union 52 Ripon 47 Westfield 66 Markesan 62 Stratford 59 Berlin 56 Onalaska Luther 70 Wisconsin Dells 58 […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 31, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man accused of throwing baby against wall sentenced to prison (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee man accused of throwing his infant son against a wall was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Investigators say in November of 2024, 22-year-old Jalin White was […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on December 31, 2025 at 12:16 PM
In men’s college basketball, the Badgers tune up for Big Ten Conference play with a win over UW-Milwaukee, and Marquette loses again in Big East play to Seton Hall.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on December 31, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin woman dies following attack in Antigua (MADISON) A woman from Wisconsin has died following an attack on the Caribbean island of Antigua. A weekend news release from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda said 66-year-old Karen […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 31, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The Packers are coming off their worst defensive game of the season, what’s happened to edge rusher Rashon Gary? Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie said the Packers have some work to do defensively.
K9 Tracks Down Domestic Disturbance Violator in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2025 at 5:09 PM
On Wednesday, December 24, 2025, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Cypress Avenue, Adams County, WI for a reported domestic violence disturbance involving a firearm. Initial […]
Blood Drive Coming Up at MBMC
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2025 at 5:07 PM
The holidays are a time for giving, and what better gift than the gift of life? Donating blood is a gift that can save lives. Please consider donating at the two-day blood drive, held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Wednesday, […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 30, 2025 at 12:05 PM
DHS offering at home test kits for HIV and STI testing (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a program to offer free at-home HIV and STI testing. DHS is partnering with Simple HealthKit to offer the at-home kits that […]
