Opponents of birthright citizenship say it leads to “birth tourism.” Researchers estimated that 5,000 to 26,000 foreign pregnant women travel to the U.S. annually to give birth, a tiny slice of annual U.S. births.
What is ‘birth tourism’ and how often does it happen?
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 1, 2026 at 7:05 PM
DHS offering help after leaking Medicaid patient info (UNDATED) Some Wisconsin Medicaid recipients had their personal information leaked. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday notified over 8 thousand people that D H S accidentally […]
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Tomah 16U Uses Little League Homer to get by Onalaska; Mauston Swept in Woodside League
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2026 at 2:55 PM
The Tomah 16U American Legion baseball team used a 6th inning rally to push by Onalaska 4-2 Tuesday evening. Tomah gave up a pair of runs in the 3rd inning. Hillsboro’s Bryce Miller drove in Tomah’s 1st run of the game with […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Supreme Court will hear arguments in challenges to Congressional maps (MADISON) The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear two lawsuits that seek to get the state’s congressional maps redrawn. Oral arguments are scheduled for September 16 for […]
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WRN Daily: 4th of July fireworks pose risks to kids
by bhague@wrn.com on July 1, 2026 at 12:05 PM
When it comes to kids and fireworks, adults should let the professionals handle it. Brigid Straub, program coordinator at Children’s Wisconsin Safety Center says even sparklers pose risks. “They actually burn at 1200 degrees. […]
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WISCONSIN AM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 1, 2026 at 9:52 AM
The Brewers get a rally, a new AD in Madison (maybe), and Team USA preps for tonight’s World Cup game!
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on June 30, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Fire damages Milwaukee elementary school (MILWAUKEE) Fire severely damages a Milwaukee elementary school. Crews responded to fire alarms at Lincoln Avenue School just before 3 AM Tuesday. Firefighters entering the building were hampered by items […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on June 30, 2026 at 5:55 PM
The Brewers and Reds play game two of their series at Am Fam Field tonight — According to a report, the University of Wisconsin is targeting former Deputy AD Shawn Eichorst as the University’s new Athletic Director — […]
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Pope, Jonathan C. Age 49 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2026 at 2:20 PM
Jonathan C. Pope, age 49, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2026. No services are planned at this time. Jonathan was born on November 24, 1976, in Illinois to Daniel and Donna (Gilbert) Pope. He graduated from […]
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Blackman, Charles “Charlie” William Age 81 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2026 at 2:08 PM
Charles “Charlie” William Blackman, 81, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully from this life into the next at his home on June 27, surrounded by family. Charlie was born December 18, 1944, in Forest Grove, Oregon to Everett Washington […]
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