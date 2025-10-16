On a CNN roundtable, a liberal commentator said three Trump Cabinet members committed ‘mortgage fraud.’ But that’s misleading.
As the Trump administration pursues mortgage fraud charges against Letitia James, “there are three Cabinet members who committed mortgage fraud that he’s just letting fly.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 16, 2025 at 7:21 PM
The Brewers and Dodgers square off in game three of the NLCS from Los Angeles this afternoon – The Packers are trying to solve their second half defensive issues – The Hockey Badgers play their home opener tonight against Minnesota State […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Ethics board finds mayor violated city’s code of conduct by moving a municipal drop box (WAUSAU) The Wausau Ethics Board has determined that Mayor Doug Diny did violate the city’s code of conduct for elected officials by moving a […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 16, 2025 at 10:51 AM
The Packers are getting ready for a road matchup in Arizona against the Cardinals on Sunday – The Packers aren’t sure who they’ll see at QB from Arizona, Kyler Murray or Jacoby Brissett.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 16, 2025 at 10:49 AM
The Brewers face a crucial game 3 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers tonight. — Toronto is on the board in the ALCS, crushing Seattle 13-4 in Seattle – The Packers are getting ready for Sunday’s game at Arizona, still […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM
WI DHS urges you to get your fall vaccines sooner rather than later (MADISON) Wisconsinites are being urged to get their flu, COVID and R S V vaccines now, rather than later. Department of Health Services epidemiologist Tom Haupt says those shots […]
-
Tomah Health Offers November Childbirth, Breastfeeding Education Classes
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 7:58 PM
Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class for expecting parents Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. The hospital-recommended course focuses on planning for the birth experience with information on labor, birth, massage, relaxation, and […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/14
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 3:01 PM
Girls Volleyball Royall 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Necedah 3 New Lisbon 0 Cashton 3 Hillsboro 1 Brookwood 3 Bangor 1 (Ava Gruen 5kills 18assist for Brookwood) Reedsburg 3 Monona Grove 0 (Allyson McClure going over 500kills in the match for Reedsburg) […]
-
Royall Volleyball Clinches Share of SBC Crown
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM
The Royall Panthers clinched no worse than a share of the Scenic Bluffs Volleyball Conference championship Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory over Wonewoc-Center. Royall won the sets 25-20, 25-22, and 25-20. Royall got a game high 15kills from […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-15-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2025 at 2:02 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.