Contrary to what social media posts say, videos show former President Joe Biden at the Oval Office multiple times after the 2024 election. There aren’t “newly released” government documents showing otherwise.
“Newly released FOIA door logs show that former President Joe Biden didn’t enter the Oval Office once after the 2024 election.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4-21
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 5:10 PM
Softball Royall 6 Bangor 5 New Lisbon 11 Necedah 10 New Lisbon 24 Cashton 23 (Monday) Cashton 9 Wonewoc-Center 1 Brookwood 8 Hillsboro 2 (Kyleigh Anderson 1×3 RBI for Hillsboro) Tomah 11 Onalaska 3 Ithaca/Weston 13 De Soto 8 Baseball […]
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Mauston Baseball Uses Big 7th Inning to Win First Game
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 5:09 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team got their first win of the season by completing a giant 7th inning rally. Mauston trailed 10-4 coming into the inning but scored 7 times in the 7th to complete the comeback by a final of 11-10. Isaac […]
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Royall Softball Wins Extra Inning Thriller Over Bangor in 1st Place Bluffs Battle
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM
The Royall Panthers Softball Team won a tough 1st place battle over the Bangor Cardinals 6-5 in a 9inning affair Tuesday evening. The game went back n forth with both teams exchanging leads. Royall led 4-2 going into the top of the 7th […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Common Council approves ordinance prohibiting law enforcement from wearing masks (MILWAUKEE) The city of Milwaukee may soon prohibit law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings. The Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday for […]
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Build Your Own Garden Kit: Grow Your Own Fresh Produce This Spring!
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 4:32 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro, in partnership with the Healthy Foods Community Action Team of Juneau County, is excited to announce a special community event to encourage healthy eating and gardening. 100 free garden kits will be […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Veterans Museum Celebrates 125 Years of Honoring Service
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, a fixture on Madison’s Capitol Square, is marking its 125th anniversary, celebrating more than a century of preserving the stories and sacrifices of the state’s service members. Museum Director Chris […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
DCI identifies officer in fatal shooting (SUPERIOR) The police officer involved in a fatal shooting in Superior is identified. Family had previously named 42-year-old David Menton was the man who died. An update from the Wisconsin DOJ’s […]
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WRN Deep Dive: The Earth Day legacy of Gaylord Nelson
by bhague@wrn.com on April 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Earth Day’s origins are here in Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin’s Nelson Institute draws its name and inspiration from Gaylord Nelson, who helped make environmental protection a national priority. Born in 1916 in the northern […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 22, 2026 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers opened their series in Detroit with a 12-4 win over the Tigers – John Blackwell will transfer to Duke after averaging 19.1 points a game for the Badgers last season – Badger big man Nolan Winter announced he’ll return […]
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