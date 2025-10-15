NFL uses AI to predict injuries, aiming to keep players healthier
Injuries are a big part of the NFL, and staying healthy can make or break a season. The NFL has partnered with Amazon Web Services to use technology and AI to predict and prevent injuries. The Digital Athlete tool collects…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Senate passes bills in first floor session since July (MADISON) The Wisconsin state Senate was on the floor Tuesday. Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said Republicans have failed to address the needs of families, with the chamber meeting […]
-
PBS To Air Documentary on Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2025 at 4:26 PM
A PBS documentary called Rails to trails will begin airing online beginning Wednesday. It will first air on TV on PBS Wisconsin channel Sunday at 8pm. The documentary will feature the Elroy-Sparta bike trail and be narrated by well-known […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-14-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 14, 2025 at 2:09 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Plane bound for Kenosha crashes in Massachusetts (NEW BEDFORD, MA) A plane bound for Kenosha crashes in New England, killing two. The small aircraft left an airport in New Bedford, Massachusetts Monday morning and crashed about three and a […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 14, 2025 at 11:09 AM
The Packers have had a hard time putting teams away in the 2nd half of games – 43 fumble recoveries is the goal for the Packers defense. Through five games, they still have 43 to go.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 14, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Dodgers grabbed game one of the NLCS over the Brewers at Am Fam Field – Week six of the NFL season ended last night with Chicago and Atlanta picking up victories – Packers defensive end Lucas Van Ess may have gotten some good news on […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 14, 2025 at 8:06 AM
Police release video of fatal officer involved shooting (MILWAUKEE) The Milwaukee Police Department released the video on Monday. Captured by an off-duty police officer’s dash cam, it shows last week’s fatal encounter between the […]
-
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2025 at 6:45 PM
Football Cashton 36 Hillsboro 0 Brookwood 13 Ithaca 12 Bangor 59 New Lisbon 12 Royall 42 Necedah 6 Berlin 56 Adams-Friendship 16 Waupun 62 Mauston 8 Nekoosa 38 Wisconsin Dells 35 Ripon 41 Wautoma 14 Onalaska 41 Tomah 0 Reedsburg 37 Sparta 31 (OT) […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-13-25
by WRJC WebMaster on October 13, 2025 at 2:12 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.