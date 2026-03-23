Nebraska seeks to end retroactive Medicaid coverage. Hospitals say it will have ‘disastrous’ impact.

Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services is seeking to end retroactive Medicaid coverage, which pays for three months of care before the application. If adopted, Nebraska would be the only state in the country to entirely eliminate retroactive coverage.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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