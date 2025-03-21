Musk group offers $100 to Wisconsin voters ahead of pivotal state Supreme Court election
A group funded by billionaire Elon Musk is offering Wisconsin voters $100 to sign a petition in opposition to “activist judges.” The move comes two weeks before the state’s high stakes Supreme Court election and after Musk’s political action committee…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman charged in fatal shooting outside bar (MILWAUKEE) Charges in a fatal shooting outside a Milwaukee bar. 49-year-old April Miller is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury in the death of 33-year-old […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 21, 2025 at 10:46 AM
Wisconsin advances to the round of 32 with a 85-66 win over Montana in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament. – Marquette takes its turn today, facing New Mexico in opening round action from Cleveland. – The […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 21, 2025 at 8:34 AM
Assembly passes number of bills related to transgender issues (MADISON) The Wisconsin State Assembly passes a number of Republican-authored bills related to transgender issues. Two bills, both authored by Oconomowoc Representative Barbara Dittrich, […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 20, 2025 at 8:02 AM
JFC holding public hearings (UNDATED) The Joint Finance Committee announces public hearings for the next state budget. Lawmakers on the budget panel will travel around the state to gather input on how the state should spend its money. Public […]
-
SBC Girls All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:52 PM
Name School #No. Height 1st Team Anna Fronk Bangor 3 5’7″ Aubrey Langrehr Bangor 1 5’8″ […]
-
Shie, Edwin “Eddie” Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:36 PM
Edwin “Eddie” Shie, age 90, of Tomah, WI, passed away at Serenity House in Tomah on Wednesday March 19th, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, 11:00 A.M. at the St. Michael the Archangel […]
-
Sheriff Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:16 PM
-
Mile Bluff Hosts Successful Open House at New Gateway Center in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 6:59 PM
On Saturday, March 15, Mile Bluff Medical Center welcomed the community to an exciting open house event at its brand-new Mile Bluff Gateway Center in Mauston. The Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building, has been completely […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 19, 2025 at 8:47 AM
St. Croix Chairman says tribes ready to defend sovereignty and rights amid DC uncertainty (MADISON) St. Croix Chippewa Tribal Chair Thomas Fowler did not mention the Trump administration by name during the annual State of the Tribes address on […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.