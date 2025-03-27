Musk announces $1 million for Wisconsin voter in Supreme Court race. Opposition calls it 'corrupt'

Billionaire Elon Musk says a Wisconsin voter has been awarded $1 million just days before the conclusion of a fiercely contested state Supreme Court election that’s broken spending records. He announced the payment to a Green Bay man on Wednesday…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.