WRN Daily: Kids Count report finds racial disparities for Wisconsin

A new national report shows Wisconsin ranks high overall for child well-being, but deep racial disparities are holding many families back The 2026 KIDS COUNT Data Book gives Wisconsin a score of 692, ranking 8th in the nation. However, the data also shows some of the widest gaps in the country between Black and white […] Source: WRN.com







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