Iowa lawsuit says sheriff discouraged compliance with immigration law
Iowa’s Republican attorney general is suing a county sheriff over his Facebook post saying his department doesn’t always need to detain people at the request of federal immigration authorities. That could jeopardize the county’s state funding. The suit alleges Winneshiek…
by bhague@wrn.com on March 27, 2025 at 9:04 PM
Lagendorf, Burton W. Age 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 27, 2025 at 3:03 PM
Burton W. “Burt” Langendorf, age 84 of Mauston, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Burton was the son of Henry and Harriet (Preston) Langendorf and was born on May 26, 1940, […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Fatal shooting outside church involved fake gun (MILWAUKEE) A fatal shooting involving a fake gun outside a Milwaukee church. A pastor describes Wednesday’s shooting in the parking lot of Covenant Lutheran Church as a father protecting his […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 27, 2025 at 8:30 AM
Wisconsin voters need not worry about Trump’s latest executive order (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters needn’t be put off by President Trump’s latest executive order. Trump’s executive action requires providing proof of citizenship […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC WebMaster on March 26, 2025 at 4:59 PM
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 26, 2025 at 11:05 AM
Bucks lose Damian Lillard indefinitely, Badgers women’s basketball hires new coach, and the Brewers open their season tomorrow.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Building Commission sends Evers’ budget to JFC without recommendation (MADISON) The state Building Commission deadlocks on Governor Tony Evers’ capital budget. Republican lawmakers argued more discussion is needed, so the $4.3 billion […]
Larson, Landon Floyd Age 74 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM
Landon Floyd Larson, affectionately known as Lanny, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2025, after a short battle with cancer. Born on May 28, 1950, in Sparta, Wisconsin to Stanley Larson and Beulah (Walker) Larson. Lanny was a man whose kind […]
Martin, Donna Paulette Age 74 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2025 at 3:10 PM
With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Donna Paulette Martin who passed away at her home on March 12, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and unwavering kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew […]
