Minnesota woman charged for using racial slur against Black child as her fundraising tops $800,000
Minnesota prosecutors have filed misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges against a woman accused of using a racial slur against a Black child at a playground. A video of the incident in whcih the woman admits to the slur has gone viral.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Man’s Body Found After Jumping Off Tour Boat in Wisconsin River
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 3:31 PM
On Sunday, August 24th, a 41-year-old male was reported to have jumped from a tour boat on the Wisconsin River. At approximately 12:16 PM today, the male’s body was recovered. At this time, no foul play is suspected, though the investigation […]
Missing Juneau County Man Found & Now Faces Criminal Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 3:30 PM
A missing Juneau County Man has been found but now faces criminal charges. While searching for Blake Olson, his van was located between 25th St and 28th St in Necedah Township. Authorities searched the area and found Olson inside a nearby […]
Monroe County Authorities Looking for Man Avoiding Child Sex Crime Trial
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Monroe County authorities are looking for a man who failed to appear for his child sex crimes trial Monday. Judge Todd Ziegler issued a bench warrant for 53 year old Ruben Tirado, who was due to face a jury trial for five felony counts including […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-26-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2025 at 2:05 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Former Milwaukee Police Department employee charged with election fraud (MILWAUKEE) A former Milwaukee Police Department employee is charged with felony election fraud. Prosecutors accuse Marcey Patterson of voting in several elections in […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Packers need to reduce their roster to the NFL’s mandated limit of 53 by 3pm this afternoon.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 26, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers grabbed their series opener against Arizona, winning 7-5 on Monday – The Packers have to trim their roster to the mandated league limit of 53 players by 3pm today – The Badgers season opener is just two days away, facing […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 26, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Police plan to remove downtown homeless in Madison (MADISON) Police intend to remove homeless people in downtown Madison this week. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the number of calls for service around State Street doubled in August, […]
Royall School Board 8-25 Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on August 25, 2025 at 7:52 PM
