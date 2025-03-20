Minnesota state senator resigns after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution

A Minnesota state senator who was caught in a sting operation has resigned under fire after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said in a statement that Republican Justin Eichorn, of Grand…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.