Minnesota state senator resigns after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution
A Minnesota state senator who was caught in a sting operation has resigned under fire after he was charged with soliciting a minor for prostitution. Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson said in a statement that Republican Justin Eichorn, of Grand…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man in U.S. illegally sentenced to prison for stabbing (FOND DU LAC) A Mexican man who investigators say was in the U.S. illegally is going to prison for a stabbing in Fond du Lac. 51-year-old Fermin Lopez-Mendoza was sentenced to 20 years in prison […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 20, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Badgers tip off play in the NCAA Tournament today with a matchup against Montana in Denver. – The Marquette women begin play in the WBIT against Drake – Oshkosh and Stout both are a part of the NCAA D-3 […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 20, 2025 at 8:02 AM
JFC holding public hearings (UNDATED) The Joint Finance Committee announces public hearings for the next state budget. Lawmakers on the budget panel will travel around the state to gather input on how the state should spend its money. Public […]
-
SBC Girls All-Conference Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:52 PM
Name School #No. Height 1st Team Anna Fronk Bangor 3 5’7″ Aubrey Langrehr Bangor 1 5’8″ […]
-
Shie, Edwin “Eddie” Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:36 PM
Edwin “Eddie” Shie, age 90, of Tomah, WI, passed away at Serenity House in Tomah on Wednesday March 19th, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, 11:00 A.M. at the St. Michael the Archangel […]
-
Sheriff Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 7:16 PM
-
Mile Bluff Hosts Successful Open House at New Gateway Center in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2025 at 6:59 PM
On Saturday, March 15, Mile Bluff Medical Center welcomed the community to an exciting open house event at its brand-new Mile Bluff Gateway Center in Mauston. The Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building, has been completely […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 19, 2025 at 8:47 AM
St. Croix Chairman says tribes ready to defend sovereignty and rights amid DC uncertainty (MADISON) St. Croix Chippewa Tribal Chair Thomas Fowler did not mention the Trump administration by name during the annual State of the Tribes address on […]
-
Health Fair coming Up this Week in Lake Delton Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair being held at Mile Bluff – Delton Family Medical Center in Lake Delton on Thursday, March 20 from 7 to 10 am. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.