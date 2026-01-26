Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate drops out, citing opposition to federal ‘retribution’
Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Chris Madel has ended his campaign in a surprise video announcement. Madel is a Minneapolis attorney and the lawyer for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot and killed Renee Good earlier this…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 26, 2026 at 7:00 PM
UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin leaving to become Columbia University president (MADISON) UW-Madison’s chancellor is leaving at of the academic year. Jennifer Mnookin will become the next president of Columbia University in New York […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 26, 2026 at 5:39 PM
Super Bowl 60 is set with the Patriots and Seahawks advancing from the AFC and NFC Championship games – The Packers have their new defensive coordinator – Mike McCarthy has agreed to be the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Douglas Russell on January 26, 2026 at 5:07 PM
Packers have a new defensive coordinator Super Bowl is set
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on January 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Man shot and killed by federal agents was Wisconsin native (GREEN BAY) The man shot and killed Saturday by federal agents grew up in Wisconsin. Alex Jeffrey Pretti, the 37-year-old intensive care nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital was a 2006 […]
-
WRN Daily: You can donate to Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund while filing taxes
by Sean Maloney on January 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
You can give to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Endangered Resources Fund during tax season. Natural Heritage Conservation Director Drew Feldkirchner says “The Endangered Resources Fund is very important for our efforts to […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 26, 2026 at 11:59 AM
Super Bowl 60 is set with Seattle taking on New England in two weeks. The Patriots beat Denver 10-7, while the Seahawks downed the rams 31-27. — Mike McCarthy is the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, reaching a deal […]
-
Mauston Death
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2026 at 5:37 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/22
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2026 at 5:36 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 61 Bangor 47 (Braxton Board 24points to Lead Royall) Hillsboro 91 Cashton 43 (Miles Ravenscroft 29points to lead Hillsboro) Wonewoc-Center 64 New Lisbon 45 Mauston 82 Nekoosa 52 (Jase Navis 33points to lead Mauston) Berlin 75 […]
-
WRN Deep Dive: Exploding the myth of “exploding trees”
by Bob Hague on January 23, 2026 at 8:57 PM
If you’ve opened social media or listened to the news lately, you’ve probably heard about ‘exploding trees’ due to cold temperatures. A TikTok video from Muskego arborist Jonathan Roberts explains what’s really going […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.