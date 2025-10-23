Michigan is paying $600K to settle a police case and getting an artifact from a famous shipwreck

The state of Michigan has acquired a life ring that washed ashore 50 years ago from the Edmund Fitzgerald. The artifact strangely became part of a settlement in a lawsuit that had nothing to do with the famous shipwreck. Michigan…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.