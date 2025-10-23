Trump issues disaster declarations for Alaska and other states but denies Illinois and Maryland

President Donald Trump has approved major disaster declarations for Alaska, Nebraska, North Dakota and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. However, he denied requests from Vermont, Illinois and Maryland. The disaster declarations made late Wednesday allow the Federal Emergency Management…

