About 42 million people receive SNAP benefits, popularly known as food stamps. People could lose their benefits if the federal government shutdown continues.

Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Bill would codify antisemitism definition in state law (MADISON) A bill that would codify a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin law was the subject of a hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday. Republican Representative Ron Tusler, one of the […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM
The Packers continue preparing for Sunday nights matchup against the Steelers – RT Zach Tom is getting ready to face Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt – Week 8 of the NFL season starts tonight with the Vikings […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is singing the praises of RB Josh Jacobs – TE Tucker Kraft is off to a great start for the Packers.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 23, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Bucks won their NBA Season opener over Washington as Giannis Antetokounmpo has another big night – As the Packers get ready for the Steelers on Sunday night, WR Christian Watson said he plans to play and Aaron Rodgers said this is not a […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 23, 2025 at 9:45 AM
Suspected serial killer was person of interest in Iowa news anchor murder (MARSHFIELD) An accused killer who was a person of interest in the 1995 death of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit (HOO-zin-troot) is now linked to the murders of women in […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 22, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Dodge County man arrested for allegedly starting fire in bar with patrons inside (HORICON) A man is arrested in Dodge County for allegedly starting a fire inside a bar while people were still inside. The incident happened Sunday night after police […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/21
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2025 at 2:59 PM
WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Volleyball Scores Division 2 Mauston 3 Rhinelander 1 Division 3 Adams-Friendship def Westfield Wautoma 3 Pardeeville 1 Ripon 3 Clintonville 2 Weyauwega-Freemont 3 Berlin 0 Division 4 Whitehall 3 Necedah 0 Riverdale […]
Mauston Volleyball Advances Past Hodags
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2025 at 2:58 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagle volleyball team moved on in the post season with a 3-1 victory over Rhinelander Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles won by scores of 25-18-25-18 23-25, and 25-7. Mauston got a team high 12kills from Bre Heller, Kira […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 22, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Packers start gearing up today for Sunday nights matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers in Pittsburgh. — Nate Hobbs has struggled with his move from slot corner to outside corner, how long will the Packers stick with […]
