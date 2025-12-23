Mercedes-Benz agrees to pay $149.6 million to settle multistate emissions allegations
Mercedes-Benz USA and parent company Daimler AG have agreed to pay $149.6 million to settle allegations the automaker secretly installed devices in hundreds of thousands of vehicles to pass emission tests. A coalition of 50 attorneys general announced the deal…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Tiffany’s gray wolf bill passes U.S. House (WASHINGTON, D.C.) A bill to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin has passed the U.S. House. The legislation, introduced by Republican Congressman and candidate for governor Tom Tiffany, delists the gray […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on December 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM
The Packers put their loss to the Bears behind them, but it may not be the last time the two teams meet this season — For the second time this season, the Packers didn’t punt and lost.
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on December 23, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The Badger men’s basketball team heads into the Christmas break with a convincing 88-61 win over Central Michigan at the Kohl Center. — The Bucks continue their road trip tonight at Indiana, looking to end a 3-game […]
Juneau County Jail Roster 12-22-25
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 8:13 PM
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 6:14 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 54 Royall 53 Mauston 71 Ripon 66 (Jase Navis 26points, Andrew Dillin 19points for Mauston) Wonewoc-Center 62 Cashton 54 Adams-Friendship 83 Nekoosa 50 Berlin 70 Ripon 45 Wisconsin Dells 73 Baraboo 63 Berlin 60 Laconia 55 […]
Santas, Gladys Elaine Age 87 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 3:56 PM
Gladys Elaine (Bowen) Santas, age 87, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro. She was born on February 6, 1938, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of Enos and […]
Gately, James A. Age 85 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 3:52 PM
James A. Gately, age 85, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2025, at Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. James was born on January 20, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur L. […]
Stoikes, Kathleen Ann Age 86 of Norwalk
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 3:45 PM
Kathleen Ann Stoikes, 86, of Norwalk, WI, the last sibling of Henry and Mary (Moore) Kotten, was called home Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Rolling Hills Rehab Center in Sparta, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December […]
Lee, Timothy E. Age 76 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2025 at 3:42 PM
Timothy E. Lee, age 76, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Tim was born on May 27, 1949, in Ripon, Wisconsin, to Claude and Gladys (Liptow) Lee. He grew up and attended school in […]
