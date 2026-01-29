Masked agents, face scans and a question: Are you a citizen? Inside Trump’s Minnesota crackdown
The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis is providing insights into the surveillance technologies the government is using in its mass deportation campaign. Department of Homeland Security officials insist their immigration enforcement operations are “highly targeted.” But some American citizens…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
WRN Deep Dive: ACLU attorney on end of Copper Lake-Lincoln Hills oversight and next steps
by Bob Hague on January 29, 2026 at 11:14 PM
A milestone for Wisconsin’s youth correction facility, as a U.S. District judge this week ended mandated oversight at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, put in place in 2018 because of how youth were being treated. Tim Muth is Wisconsin Senior […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 29, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Effort to build data center halted (DEFOREST) After months of meetings and concerns from residents in the Deforest area, a big data center project has been officially scrapped. On Wednesday, QTS announced that “…now is not the right […]
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2026 at 6:51 PM
Stallman, Joan Margaret Age 81 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on January 29, 2026 at 3:05 PM
Joan Margaret Stallman, age 81, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Moundview Memorial Hospital & Clinics in Friendship, Wisconsin. Joan was born on December 21, 1944, in Wheaton, Minnesota, the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Schoemann drops out of governor’s race after Trump endorsement of Tiffany (UNDATED) Donald Trump’s endorsement clears the Republican primary field for governor for Tom Tiffany. Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann announced […]
WRN Daily: Trump endorses for Governor and 7th CD
by Bob Hague on January 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Presidential endorsements in Wisconsin. Donald Trump is endorsing Tom Tiffany for governor. Trump’s endorsement of the 7th District congressman came on Tuesday. His Republican primary opponent, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 29, 2026 at 11:58 AM
The Badgers came from 20 down to knock off the rival Minnesota Gophers 67-63 at the Kohl Center. – What’s been rumored for the last couple of years, could finally be happening as the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly leading to […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-28-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 28, 2026 at 7:52 PM
